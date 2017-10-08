Cara Delevingne's Novel Is Coming Out This Week!

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Did you know that Cara Delevingne wrote a novel?! Well, she did, and it drops in the U.S. on Tuesday of this week!

This isn't your typical celeb memoir, either. Nope, Delevingne wrote her very own young adult novel called Mirror, Mirror, and it sounds like it's pretty intense. According to the 25-year-old actress and model, the coming-of-age story explores relevant topics like "sexuality, identity, friendship and betrayal."

The Paper Towns star has been doing book signings over the past few weeks to promote her latest project (it came out on the 5th in the UK), and she explains that she wanted to paint an accurate picture of what it's like to be a young adult today and encourage readers to follow their hearts through the tough times.

"I wanted to tell a story that gives the reader a realistic picture of the turbulent roller-coaster teenage years," Delevingne wrote in the book's intro. "Above all, I want to tell my readers that it's OK if you don't know who you are yet. As long as you learn what it is that makes you happy, and follow your heart, everything will be OK."

Is there anything Delevingne can't do? We can't wait to pick up a copy of what's sure to be one of the year's popular books.