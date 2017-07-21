Cara Delevingne Defied N.Y.C.'s Balmy Temperatures in a Velvet Suit

The Big Apple is literally baking right now!

A string of 90-degree days has the entire city sweltering, but that has no bearings on the fashion choices of a supermodel, as Cara Delevingne stepped out in N.Y.C. in a blue velvet suit that literally made us wonder if she's human.

The buzz cut-sporting beauty is in heavy promotional mode for her new film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday. For the occasion, she was oh so chic in a Mugler look that has us super excited for fall. She paired the ensemble with a sultry sheer bralette, Balmain boots, and shades to keep both the flashing camera lights and blazing hot sun at bay.

Only a day ago, Delevingne gushed about her love for the brand's suits in an interview with WWD. "Still loving my power suits, [Thierry] Mugler," she stated. "I'm also still one for my same old pair of Saint Laurent jeans and all my vintage clothes. I'll never stop buying vintage until I die!" Same Cara, same.

We're not daring enough to give this look a whirl just yet, but we're absolutely putting it at the top of our fall fashion wish list.