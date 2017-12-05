Cara Delevingne Wants Sexual Assault Victims to Speak Up in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Cara Delevingne accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in October, when she shared an Instagram post in which she detailed her experience with the movie producer while meeting about Tulip Fever, a film produced by the Weinstein Company in 2014.

The model claimed Weinstein tried to have her kiss another woman in a hotel room and threatened her career over her sexual orientation. Now, the 25-year-old is reflecting on her experience vocalizing the events and hopes other victims of similar misconduct continue to do so in 2018.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Delevingne agreed that sharing her story was cathartic. “The other day, on Instagram, a young person said to me that their boss called them a ‘faggot.’ And she asked, ‘Should I report them? Everyone at work said I shouldn’t.’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, you definitely should.’ What would you say to your friend?” she said.

“This was just someone on Instagram, but it speaks to what I’d like to see in 2018, which is people speaking up and talking about things, no matter how painful they my [sic] be. The things that make you uncomfortable are what is important because that’s what’s going to help change the world and make a difference.”

Dozens of women in Hollywood have indeed shared their harassment stories after Delevingne did, and she hopes for a better 2018.

“It’s going to be a brighter 2018. A glittier one,” she said.