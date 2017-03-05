Cara Delevingne Just Went Platinum Blonde In Paris - And We're Obsessed    

Girls' night out in Paris is the perfect time to debut a new hairdo, and that's exactly what Cara Delevingne did last night. The 24-year-old actress and model met up with her gal pals—including Kendall Jenner—for a night on the town, and she brought a bold new beauty look to the party.

Delevingne arrived to the outing rocking shoulder-length platinum blonde hair—a stark change from her usual dirty blonde locks. The Paper Towns star wore one side of her hair loose, while the other was pulled back in a French braid. Her new almost-white hair is a bold choice, but Delevingne definitely pulled it off, complementing the new look with edgy black-and-white pinstripe separates. She wore a black high-neck crop top under the Beetlejuice-esque outfit, as well as plain black booties. Her makeup, done by celebrity favorite Joyce Bonelli, featured a bold highlight, defined brows, and a subtle pink lip.

Jenner, on the other hand, opted for head-to-toe red, rocking a lace-up corset over a matching dress, both from Ben Tavertini's Unravel Project. She paired the look with thigh-high red snakeskin Balmain boots and a bold red lip as she and Delevingne took Paris by storm.

That's one stylish squad!