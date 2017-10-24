Cara Delevingne Is the Star of Dior's New Skincare Line

Just in time to fall in line with the "new year, new you" mantra, Dior is launching an anti-aging skincare product range in January 2018 and has chosen Cara Delevingne as the line's face.

Capture Youth was created for women in their 30s who are concerned about visible signs of aging and want a skincare routine that will help them maintain both the health and appearance of their complexions at this stage in their lives.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Just Gave Her Platinum Pixie the Ultimate Fall Makeover

While it might seem surprising that the brand would pick a 25-year-old to the be face of anti-aging products when her complexion is still well, youthful, your mid-20s is often when you start taking a preventative approach to anti-aging with your skincare, if that's a concern to you.

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products

The brand announced the news this morning on Instagram with a campaign image of Delevingne and her new choppy chocolate brown pixie cut. While the full product lineup and exact launch date has yet to be revealed, stay tuned to Delevingne and Dior's social media feeds for more info throughout the end of the year.