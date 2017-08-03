Cara Delevingne Defies the #FreeTheNipple Trend with a Nude Bodysuit Underneath Her Sheer Dress

Cara Delevingne defied convention in the most improbable way on Wednesday. While every other celebrity seems to be on the nipple-baring train, the 24-year-old bucked the revealing trend at a screening of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in Mexico City.

The former Victoria's Secret model walked the blue carpet in a sheer dress with two strategically-placed black panels and thigh-high Christian Louboutin suede boots ($2,195, christianlouboutin.com). The perfect opportunity to free the nipple, right? Not this time. Thanks to what appears to be a flesh-toned bodysuit, there were no lady parts to be seen.

Victor Chavez/Getty

Delevingne finished her look by styling her icy blonde pixie cut in a deep part, and opted for a glossy red lip and camera-ready smoky eyes.

VIDEO: Favorite Cara Delevingne Beauty Moments of All Time

While we're all about going braless, we also totally respect Delevingne for wearing what's comfortable. That takes confidence, too, something Delevingne has found plenty of since leaving the modeling world. "I didn't like myself as a model," the beautiful Brit recently told Radio Times. "I didn't like what I stood for. I didn't like what it was turning me into. That is not me at all—you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I'm not a model. I do not give a s— about what I look like."

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Explains Why Modeling Is No Longer Her Focus

That settles it: Comfy is the new sexy.