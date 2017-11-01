Christmas Is Here and Cara Delevingne’s Burberry Campaign Will Make You Believe It

You know what’s hot right now? Burberry.

This week, news broke that longtime Burberry President and Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey will be leaving the company, meaning fashion people are already chatting about which designer will replace him.

You know what else is hot right now? Christmas.

Halloween is over, and now’s that time that fanatics of the cheery holiday start to whip out the eggnog and put up the ornaments.

So what happens when you combine Burberry, hot, and Christmas, also hot? Fire.

On Tuesday, Burberry revealed British actor Matt Smith and actress-model Cara Delevingne in the brand’s latest campaign, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.

Courtesy of Burberry

Courtesy of Burberry

The images and portfolio are indeed beautiful, but we’re pumped by the fact that in the accompanying campaign video, it’s snowing! To the sound of the Pet Shop Boys song “Always on My Mind,” the model, who last month said Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed her, wears cozy knits, scarves, and shiny metallic pieces thrown in with other items found in Burberry’s signature plaid.

Courtesy of Burberry

Watch the video above.