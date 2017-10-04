Cara Delevingne Just Gave Her Platinum Pixie the Ultimate Fall Makeover

Cara Delevingne’s enviable eyebrows will forever be noted as her signature beauty look, but her pixie cut isn’t too far off from grabbing that title, too. But don’t get settled on it being platinum because the actress just drastically changed the color of her hair.

Exemplifying the “going dark for fall” trend that makes its way through Hollywood every autumn, Delevingne was spotted in London wearing her piece-y, tousled pixie in a new warm brunette shade that's close to chestnut.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

RELATED: Celebrity Hairstyles That Belong on Pinterest

VIDEO: We Tried It: The Vampire Makeover

Since her initial buzz cut debut back in April, she’s grown it out significantly, with lots of length on top that she often manipulates into different styles, whether it’s textured and slightly messy or accented with hair accessories like ribbons.

We don’t know if this is the job of hair dye or just a wig, but we’ll be keeping an eye on her hairstylist Mara Roszak’s Instagram feed for any clues.