Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Reveals the Sex of Her Second Baby

Unlike some pregnant celebrities (cough cough, Kylie Jenner), Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel has no qualms about sharing her baby bump with the world. It's really no surprise then that she's also down to post updates about her second child—like whether she's having a boy or a girl.

Swanepoel enlisted the help of her 15-month-old son Anacã to deliver the exciting news to her followers on Instagram on Monday. In a video, Anacã kisses Swanepoel's baby bump as they both lay outside in the grass, and Swanepoel reveals a lot through her two-word caption.

“My boys," she wrote, followed by blue heart and boy emojis.

My boys 💙👦👦💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 20, 2018 at 3:06pm PST

The sweet video is worth a watch.

Swanepoel first announced her pregnancy back in December with a dreamy green-toned Instagram photo.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

After having Anacã in 2016, Swanepoel walked the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, so it's not out of the question that she could strut her stuff again once baby boy No.w 2 is born.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she told People in August. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”

Whether we catch her on the catwalk again or not, we have a feeling we'll be seeing more cute Instagrams to come.