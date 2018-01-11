Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes Show Off Their Tan Lines in Cheeky Snap

Candice Swanepoel, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, is enjoying a sun-filled vacation with her BFF and fellow model Doutzen Kroes. The two have been soaking up the rays in Brazil in one thong bikini after another, and on Wednesday, the expectant star showed off the results of their sunbathing.
Swanepoel shared a cheeky Instagram photo of herself and Kroes, pulling down their thong bikinis to reveal their tan lines underneath (PSA: Use sunscreen!).
The mom-to-be and her BFF also brought their kiddos on the getaway, and they’ve been sharing a few adorable snaps of their little ones together. In one photo, below, Swanepoel’s son Anacã plays with Kroes’s oldest, Phyllon.
In another sweet snap, Kroes’s daughter Myllena looks up adoringly at Swanepoel’s baby bump. “Special moments. Myllena fascinated with my growing belly,” she wrote on Instagram.
Myllena's mom shared the same photo, writing, "Myllena is amazed by the fact that there is a baby growing in Candice her belly. So am I, it’s always special and empowering to see a pregnant woman but to see the way she carries amazes me every time I see her!"
And of course, the BFFs have shared no lack of bikini photos, many of which feature Kroes’s incredible abs. Yup, those things are real.
These two are truly embracing vacation mode.