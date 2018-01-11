Candice Swanepoel and Doutzen Kroes Show Off Their Tan Lines in Cheeky Snap

Candice Swanepoel, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, is enjoying a sun-filled vacation with her BFF and fellow model Doutzen Kroes. The two have been soaking up the rays in Brazil in one thong bikini after another, and on Wednesday, the expectant star showed off the results of their sunbathing.

Swanepoel shared a cheeky Instagram photo of herself and Kroes, pulling down their thong bikinis to reveal their tan lines underneath (PSA: Use sunscreen!).

🥓🥓🥓🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 10, 2018 at 3:58pm PST

The mom-to-be and her BFF also brought their kiddos on the getaway, and they’ve been sharing a few adorable snaps of their little ones together. In one photo, below, Swanepoel’s son Anacã plays with Kroes’s oldest, Phyllon.

🤗😄💚 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 11, 2018 at 3:52am PST

🖼 @uxua A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:09am PST

In another sweet snap, Kroes’s daughter Myllena looks up adoringly at Swanepoel’s baby bump. “Special moments. Myllena fascinated with my growing belly,” she wrote on Instagram.

Myllena's mom shared the same photo, writing, "Myllena is amazed by the fact that there is a baby growing in Candice her belly. So am I, it’s always special and empowering to see a pregnant woman but to see the way she carries amazes me every time I see her!"

And of course, the BFFs have shared no lack of bikini photos, many of which feature Kroes’s incredible abs. Yup, those things are real.

🧘‍♀️ A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

📷 @sunneryjames 🌞 A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 9, 2018 at 3:59am PST

Brasil 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 9, 2018 at 3:58am PST

🌞 A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:32pm PST

Magical Brazil 🇧🇷 #vacation A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

🇧🇷❤️ (📷 @jeromeduran) A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:22pm PST

These two are truly embracing vacation mode.