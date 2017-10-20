Happy 29th Birthday Candice Swanepoel! Take a Look at Her Cutest Mommy Moments

She's a supermodel, a Victoria's Secret Angel, and, most recently, birthday girl Candice Swanepoel became a new mother to baby boy, Anacã! Swanepoel turns 29 today—celebrating her special day in the same month as her son—and in honor of the momentous occasion, we're taking a look at her sweetest mommy moments since welcoming her baby boy.
Since starting her modeling career in 2003, the South African-born beauty has graced many, many magazine covers, walked the runway for top fashion designers—including Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Oscar de la Renta, and Chanel.
According to her IMG Models profile, Swanepoel was discovered by a modeling scout while shopping at a local flea market in her home country of South Africa. Since then, the supermodel has proven time and time again that she's in the modeling world to stay.
And so, in honor of Swanepoel turning 29, we are rounding up the most adorable baby photos on her Instagram feed. Take a look at some of our favorites below!
Happy Mother's Day to my lioness mama and all the mothers out there. What a gift and precious responsibility it is to bring a new soul into the world. To love and teach to love just the same. My life definitely started over on the day I met my baby. Every day has turned into Mother's Day. Mom I love you and now know what it feels like to have your heart living outside of your body. 💐 miss you
Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature