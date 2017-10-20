Happy 29th Birthday Candice Swanepoel! Take a Look at Her Cutest Mommy Moments

She's a supermodel, a Victoria's Secret Angel, and, most recently, birthday girl Candice Swanepoel became a new mother to baby boy, Anacã! Swanepoel turns 29 today—celebrating her special day in the same month as her son—and in honor of the momentous occasion, we're taking a look at her sweetest mommy moments since welcoming her baby boy.

Since starting her modeling career in 2003, the South African-born beauty has graced many, many magazine covers, walked the runway for top fashion designers—including Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Oscar de la Renta, and Chanel.

According to her IMG Models profile, Swanepoel was discovered by a modeling scout while shopping at a local flea market in her home country of South Africa. Since then, the supermodel has proven time and time again that she's in the modeling world to stay.

And so, in honor of Swanepoel turning 29, we are rounding up the most adorable baby photos on her Instagram feed. Take a look at some of our favorites below!

Proud mommy🎉 Celebrating 1 year of profound love for him. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. ONE 💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

8 months of pure toothless joy. 😄😁 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Happy Mother's Day to my lioness mama and all the mothers out there. What a gift and precious responsibility it is to bring a new soul into the world. To love and teach to love just the same. My life definitely started over on the day I met my baby. Every day has turned into Mother's Day. Mom I love you and now know what it feels like to have your heart living outside of your body. 💐 miss you A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 14, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

My baby angel for @gapkids benefiting @everymomcounts directed by @misslivalittle @paolakudacki 👶🏼 #mothersday #love A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 12, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love 💜 #mesversario A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 6, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Happy Easter 🐰feliz páscoa Meu coelhinho 🐣 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

6 months ago this treasure came into my life, and brings me so much joy everyday I could just pop! So grateful to be his mommy. 🙏🏼👼🏼🐥 #mamaeorgulhosa A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Carnaval2017! 💃🏼🎊🍺🏖👶🏼🎊 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

🤴🏼💪🏼 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

My whole heart 💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

🐒 macaquinho mais lindo 🍃 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:56am PST

Happy 2017 from us 💚 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Merry 🎁 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

2 months of pure joy with my little love.💙 👪 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 9, 2016 at 9:18am PST

Children of the tribe🤘🏼💕 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 18, 2016 at 5:33am PST

My Happy boy and his chins ☺️💙 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 12, 2016 at 5:55am PST

Little lion man 🦁 straight up chilling. He's definitely my son ✌🏼️ A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 14, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

Life is sweet. 👶🏼Anacan (Anacã) 5th-October -2016 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 8, 2016 at 7:28am PDT