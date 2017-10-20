Happy 29th Birthday Candice Swanepoel! Take a Look at Her Cutest Mommy Moments

Jane Asher
Oct 20, 2017 @ 9:15 am

She's a supermodel, a Victoria's Secret Angel, and, most recently, birthday girl Candice Swanepoel became a new mother to baby boy, Anacã! Swanepoel turns 29 today—celebrating her special day in the same month as her son—and in honor of the momentous occasion, we're taking a look at her sweetest mommy moments since welcoming her baby boy.

Since starting her modeling career in 2003, the South African-born beauty has graced many, many magazine covers, walked the runway for top fashion designers—including Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Oscar de la Renta, and Chanel.

According to her IMG Models profile, Swanepoel was discovered by a modeling scout while shopping at a local flea market in her home country of South Africa. Since then, the supermodel has proven time and time again that she's in the modeling world to stay. 

RELATED: Candice Swanepoel's Best Street Style Moments

And so, in honor of Swanepoel turning 29, we are rounding up the most adorable baby photos on her Instagram feed. Take a look at some of our favorites below!

Proud mommy🎉 Celebrating 1 year of profound love for him. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. ONE 💙

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

💙

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

8 months of pure toothless joy. 😄😁

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

My baby angel for @gapkids benefiting @everymomcounts directed by @misslivalittle @paolakudacki 👶🏼 #mothersday #love

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

7 months literally just flew by with this deliciousness. Good morning with love 💜 #mesversario

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Happy Easter 🐰feliz páscoa Meu coelhinho 🐣

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Carnaval2017! 💃🏼🎊🍺🏖👶🏼🎊

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

🤴🏼💪🏼

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

My whole heart 💙

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

🐒 macaquinho mais lindo 🍃

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Happy 2017 from us 💚

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Merry 🎁

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

2 months of pure joy with my little love.💙 👪

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Children of the tribe🤘🏼💕

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

My Happy boy and his chins ☺️💙

A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Little lion man 🦁 straight up chilling. He's definitely my son ✌🏼️

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Life is sweet. 👶🏼Anacan (Anacã) 5th-October -2016

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!