Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Fit Bikini Body 3 Months After Giving Birth

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
January 12, 2017 @ 6:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

File this under things that only a Victoria's Secret Angel would do three months after giving birth.

Candice Swanepoel—who welcomed her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's adorable son Anacã back in October—is already showing off her post-baby body in a bikini, and the new mom looks completely stunning. The supermodel took to Instagram today to share a darling snap of her and her baby boy hanging out together in the sunshine, and in the image the 28-year-old dons a stylish black two-piece swimsuit while she holds her tiny guy and smiles down at him. 

"Happy 2017 from us," Swanepoel simply captioned the sweet mother-son 'gram.

The star recently used her social media account to clap back at public breastfeeding shamers, sharing a series of photos of her and Anacã where she praised the natural act and discussed how it has become far too sexualized.

Motherhood definitely looks good on her.

