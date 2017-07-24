This Campaign Aims to Get 250,000 Women to Run for U.S. Elected Positions by 2030

In a world where the gender pay gap in the White House has recently tripled, journalists like Mika Brzezinski are having their physical appearance publicly attacked, and Congressional sleeveless dress code policies are causing controversy, it's clear that strong female political leaders are more important now than ever before. Enter the nonpartisan organization She Should Run.

She Should Run is dedicated to giving women of all backgrounds an equal shot at elected leadership with a series of recruitment and training programs, but they're beginning to take things to a whole new level.

Last week the org launched "250Kby2030," a campaign that aims to have women run for at least half of the 500,000 elected positions in the United States by the year 2030.

It's a lofty but important goal—2030 is 13 years away, but right now, women make up fewer than 25 percent of positions, so there's a lot of work to be done. Previous research has suggested that it will take more than 100 years to achieve corporate gender equality, but this is part of what makes She Should Run so essential.

Erin Loos Cutraro, the founder and CEO of She Should Run, spoke to CNN about the new campaign, and how she's looking ahead for the sake of our country's future.

"We know much of dialogue happening in country right now is about what this surge of women raising their hands will mean for 2018," she said. "But the conversation is so much bigger than that, and this is change that isn't going to happen overnight."

There is a lot of work to be done. Women make up about 51 percent of the population in the United States, but in the House of Representatives alone, women make up less than 20 percent of the seats. The Senate isn't much better—women hold just 21 percent of Senate seats. It's important to note that the number for women of color are even less represented. Just seven percent of Congress members are women of color.

She Should Run has already made strides, though, even before the "250Kby2030 " campaign launch. Since the election, more than 15,000 have joined the She Should Run community to learn more about running for office.

"It's important to celebrate the increasing number of women who have raised their hand to run for office. But there also needs to be an ecosystem to support them all the way to ballot," said Loos Cutraro. "That doesn't currently exist for women."

Find out how to sign up and get more involved with She Should Run at sheshouldrun.org now.