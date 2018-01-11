Camila Cabello Reacts to Fifth Harmony's MTV VMAs Jab

Drama has been simmering since Camila Cabello left girl group Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016, an act that dissolved the five-pronged harmony-slash-girl group into a quartet

Rumors of a feud reached a fever pitch last August when the four-member group (sans Camila) pulled a statement-making stunt during a performance at MTV's Video Music Awards. As the song began, five figures stood on a platform onstage with their backs turned to the audience, but when they turned around, one was cast off into the air to land behind the platform.

Although the group has since said that they didn’t intend for the performance to target the former member, 20-year-old Cabello felt the sting.

“It definitely hurt my feelings,” the “Havana” singer told The New York Times in a new interview. “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it—especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’”

“I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life,” she continued. “I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.”

Since striking out on her own, Cabello has learned to do things her way. “I feel like the best way to come up with something new and different is just to be the you-est you possible,” she said. “If you pull from all the different little parts of yourself, nobody can replicate that.”

Camila, whose self-titled solo album drops Friday ($10; amazon.com), says the transition has left her with little time to herself. “Even when there’s a day off, there’s never really a day off, because there’s so many decisions to be made and you’re always rushing to make stuff.”

We can’t wait to hear the "stuff" you’ve been rushing to make, Camila!