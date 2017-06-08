Camila Cabello Spontaneously Covered "Despacito" and It Was Amazing

by: Isabel Jones
June 8, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

If Justin Bieber has taught us anything meaningful over the past couple weeks, it’s that song lyrics are hard to remember (also that he’s on a first-name basis with six Victoria’s Secret Angels). The Biebs famously flubbed the lyrics to “Despacito” while performing at N.Y.C.’s 1Oak in late May, exchanging the Spanish words for “blah blah blah”—points for creativity, Justin!

J.B. is not a native Spanish speaker, so we’re willing to forgive, but you know who is a skilled commander of the language? And also particularly well-versed (no pun intended) on the lyrics of “Despacito”? Fifth Harmony alum Camila Cabello!

While recently visiting the Capital FM studio in London, Cabello was tasked with singing a snippet of the catchy chart-topper—and, uh, she killed it.

https://twitter.com/CCabelloNews/status/872391033295908864

We think it’s time for the singer to release a Spanish-language solo album. Actually, better idea: Spanish-language duet album with J.Lo. BOOM.

