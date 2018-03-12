Selma Blair Joked That Cameron Diaz Quit Acting and the Internet Had a Meltdown

Cameron Diaz has not starred in a movie since 2014's Annie, and for a while it looked as though that's the way it will stay. Diaz quit acting and will be retiring at age 45, at least according to her pal Selma Blair.

In a new interview, Blair said Diaz is fully "done" with acting after her decades-long career, which includes beloved films like There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron’s retired from acting,” Blair said. “She’s like, ‘I’m done.’”

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films,” Blair added. “She has a pretty great life; I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy”

Blair later backtracked on her comments, saying she was just kidding around. "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson," she joked on Twitter.

Even if she did decide to take a break from acting, it's important to note that Diaz does have other things going on in her life that will keep her in front of fans.

Just a few months ago, she joined Adele and Jennifer Lawrence for the 2018 Women's March, so even if she's not in movies anymore, she'll still use her platform to raise awareness.

[MUSIC] Life gets easier as you get older. It really does. It's really something to look forward to. [MUSIC] You're just gonna love getting older. It's a beautiful thing and there is over 30 million women between the ages Between 35 and 50 in America. That's a lot of voices. And, right now, those voices are saying that aging is bad, and aging is scary, and punishing themselves and the other women around them for getting older. I want to change those voices. The more of those voices that say it's okay and accept it and love themselves for doing it, The more accepting society will be of it and the world will change the way they see and view aging. And I hope that they can all sort of stand up for themselves and embrace it.

