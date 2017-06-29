Calvin Harris Just Revealed What He Regrets About His Taylor Swift Breakup

Hindsight is 20/20, right?

Last year, everything seemed fine and dandy after Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift called it quits at the start of summer 2016. “The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,” he tweeted after rumors swirled of their romance coming to a close.

Shortly after, Harris dropped a hot new track that took of the summer playlists, “This Is What You Came For.” The song and video featured Rihanna. And then, somehow, it was revealed that it was Swift who actually co-wrote the song and originally teased its cover art at Coachella last April.

After that, things got nasty. He took to Twitter to defend himself, the song, and low-key attack Swift. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym,” he wrote, dishing out other tweets explaining why he was hurt. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do.”

Now, it appears Harris regrets his social media messages. In an interview with GQ UK, the DJ opens up about the situation. “It was completely the wrong instinct,” he said. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

Harris went on to explain how his relationship with Swift changed after they called it quits. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure. It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters. I’m a positive guy,” he said.

