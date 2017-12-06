Celebrities Respond to the Deadly Wildfires Tearing Across Southern California

Jonathan Borge
Dec 06, 2017

A wildfire that raged across Southern California’s Ventura country earlier this week has since spread to other parts of the region and burned more than 83,000 acres, causing many to evacuate. As of Wednesday, a new fire encroached the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, where many celebrities live, and shut down Interstate 405 as the fire approached the Sepulveda Pass and Getty Center.

Locals have taken to Twitter to share jarring visuals from the events, and celebrities are also keeping their neighbors in their thoughts and prayers. Chrissy Teigen took to the social media platform to announce she’s safe. “We are fine and we will be fine. Thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters,” she wrote.

To help the victims affected by the fire, non-profit organizations like The Red Cross of Los Angeles are accepting cash donations at redcrossla.org or over the phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. In addition, the United Way of Ventura County, Salvation Army, Humane Society of Ventura County, and the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation are all accepting donations.

Scroll down to see how celebrities have reacted on social media.

Kim Kardashian West

Chelsea Handler

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Tilly

Lana Del Rey

Michelle Mitchenor

Brandi Glanville

Cesar Millan

Billy Baldwin

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris

Travis Tritt

Melania Trump

