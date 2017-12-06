Celebrities Respond to the Deadly Wildfires Tearing Across Southern California

A wildfire that raged across Southern California’s Ventura country earlier this week has since spread to other parts of the region and burned more than 83,000 acres, causing many to evacuate. As of Wednesday, a new fire encroached the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, where many celebrities live, and shut down Interstate 405 as the fire approached the Sepulveda Pass and Getty Center.

This shot from @yamphoto is going to be an iconic California wildfire image pic.twitter.com/cH8Xkaf8sD — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 5, 2017

As a new wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles, this time in Bel-Air, 100+ firefighters are already on the scene. The 405 is closed near Getty Center. https://t.co/BvVwpZKmq1 pic.twitter.com/eHsfcjByP7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 6, 2017

Locals have taken to Twitter to share jarring visuals from the events, and celebrities are also keeping their neighbors in their thoughts and prayers. Chrissy Teigen took to the social media platform to announce she’s safe. “We are fine and we will be fine. Thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters,” she wrote.

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

To help the victims affected by the fire, non-profit organizations like The Red Cross of Los Angeles are accepting cash donations at redcrossla.org or over the phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS. In addition, the United Way of Ventura County, Salvation Army, Humane Society of Ventura County, and the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation are all accepting donations.

Scroll down to see how celebrities have reacted on social media.

Kim Kardashian West

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

Chelsea Handler

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

Lady Gaga

Saying a prayer and sending loving thoughts to those suffering in California due to these horrible fires. No one deserves to lose their home, and during the holidays this is especially traumatic. Praying for you and that you find some peace and the flames settle. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eABzeROpVx — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 6, 2017

Jennifer Tilly

The fourth hotel we tried had a room. Seems like everyone is evacuating the wildfires. We had to go further east. pic.twitter.com/8P80oWIOAq — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) December 6, 2017

Lana Del Rey

Ash is falling on my car on the 405 😁

Ventura county wildfires — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 5, 2017

Michelle Mitchenor

Okay This fire is scary and so close to me! What in the world is happening ?!! Don’t go on the 405hwy near the Getty Center y’all! #wildfire — Michelle Mitchenor (@MMitchenor) December 6, 2017

Brandi Glanville

Praying for all my friends in bel air and all the fire areas. This has to be arson as my boyfriend pointed out this is just horrible it’s getting close to my area now -not ok — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 6, 2017

Cesar Millan

If you and your pets need to evacuate, here are some tips on getting prepared, what to do and what to bring. Stay calm, prepared, and stay safe. #CreekFire #ThomasFire #RyeFire https://t.co/4jFF0u25rz — Cesar Millan (@cesarmillan) December 5, 2017

Billy Baldwin

Say a prayer for the California Firefighters.

As soon as they catch their breath after the Napa wildfires… they're right back at it again in Ventura.#CaliforniaWildfires#ThomasFire#VenturaWildfires#Heroes pic.twitter.com/Dj2Fidaj9r — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 5, 2017

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris

As the wildfires in Southern California continue to spread, I urge everyone under evacuation orders to heed those orders. Here's a list of evacuation centers. pic.twitter.com/q3JKCYa6fv — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

Travis Tritt

Sending heartfelt prayers to everyone in California who are again being threatened by wildfires. My heart goes out to all in that state who've already lost so much. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2017

Melania Trump