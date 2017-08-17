Caitlyn Jenner Uses a Live Chicken to Cheer Kylie Jenner Up

Caitlyn Jenner has some unconventional parenting tactics. And sometimes they involve chickens.

When her daughter Kylie Jenner was unhappy and lounging in bed after her breakup with Tyga, Caitlyn sprung into action by bringing Kylie a fuzzy friend to cuddle instead. Caitlyn grabbed a chicken from the yard and snuck it into Kylie's room in an attempt to cheer her up from her post-breakup blues.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The clip of Caitlyn's parental support aired on Life of Kylie, which is the young makeup mogul's first solo spinoff show.

While Kylie didn't seem overly thrilled at the sight of Caitlyn's chicken, she did seem more distracted from her breakup, which we'd say is a definite win.

Kylie and Tyga broke up earlier this year, and Life of Kylie is giving the first sneak peek we have into how Kylie handled the (very public) aftermath of the split. We're happy to see that, as always, her family's got her back.

Turns out, sometimes all you need is an emotional support chicken to get through a tough time. Who knew?