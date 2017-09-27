Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly Thrilled with the Kardashian-Jenner Brood's Expansion

There's a baby boom in Calabasas and Caitlyn Jenner couldn't be happier.

While other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family have expressed concern that Kylie is too young to have a baby, Caitlyn is reportedly excited about her daughter's bombshell baby news. "She's happy," a source close to the family told People. "She's ready to be there for Kylie and will be a big part of the baby's life."

The news that Kylie, 20, and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, are expecting their first child broke late last week, and the entertainment world has been reeling ever since. "They started telling friends a few weeks ago," the People source revealed. "The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis."

But Kylie isn't the only expectant member of the Kar-Jenner clan. Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are both set to welcome new babies in the coming year, and Caitlyn is reportedly thrilled about that, too. "She's happy about all the babies coming into the family," the source told People.

