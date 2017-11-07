Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About the Rift Between Herself and the Kardashians

On Monday evening, Caitlyn Jenner hopped across the pond to speak with students at Cambridge Union.

During her talk, the reality star and LGBTQ advocate discussed her transition, politics, and, of course, her world-famous family.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner told the audience in regard to the release of her memoir The Secrets of My Life, which famously caused a rift between her and ex-wife Kris Jenner, as well as her Kardashian stepchildren.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I tried to be honest in my honest in my book—very fair and very nice,” she explained, “Unfortunately, they didn’t take it that way.”

Jenner revealed that she no longer keeps up with the Kardashian side of her family, and that her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West has been particularly distant.

“To be honest I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year,” she said. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

Despite the breach in communication, Caitlyn has hope for the future. “I don’t know what the future holds. We will see,” she said. “My life revolves around my children.”