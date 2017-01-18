Coffee Lovers Rejoice: Here's How Your Caffeine Addiction Might Actually Be Good for You

January 18, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

If the world has you feeling like your daily cup of joe should really be a green juice, we have some good news that will fuel your coffee addiction even further. According to a new study by the Stanford University School of Medicine, regular caffeine consumption may counter age-related inflammation.

The study, published online Jan. 16 in Nature Medicine, found a link between coffee drinkers and a lower risk of inflammation-related disease. "More than 90 percent of all non-communicable diseases of aging are associated with chronic inflammation," lead author David Furman said in a release.

While inflammation is a natural process in your body, persistent levels can lead to problems like heart disease. Looking at the blood samples of 100 people, researchers found that older people with lower levels of inflammation were all regular coffee drinkers. "What we've shown is a correlation between caffeine consumption and longevity," added Mark Davis.

So go ahead and keep enjoying that morning latte. Your wallet may not thank you, but your heart might.

