In The Mag

This Life Event Made Busy Philipps Stop Chasing Skinny and Start Getting Healthy

This Life Event Made Busy Philipps Stop Chasing Skinny and Start Getting Healthy

Courtesy Busy Phillips
February 23, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
by: Angelique Serrano

Busy Philipps documents her fitness journeys, like her recent success with the Whole30 diet, in stream-of-consciousness Instagram stories—though she wasn't always so invested: "I wasn't super active in sports as a kid. I hated gym class. We were sneaking cigarettes behind the theater, not running laps."

But she discovered the rush of spinning in her 20s and is now also pumped about dance-cardio LEKfit classes with Lauren Kleban. "Both are high endorphine-producing exercises, and they got me to notice a difference in my mind, clarity, and mood. I rely on the exercise as much for my brain as I do for my body."

VIDEO: Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps's Best BFF Moments

Read on for the rest of Philipps's wellness obsessions and what made her prioritize getting healthy over getting skinny.

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top