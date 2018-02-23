This Life Event Made Busy Philipps Stop Chasing Skinny and Start Getting Healthy

Busy Philipps documents her fitness journeys, like her recent success with the Whole30 diet, in stream-of-consciousness Instagram stories—though she wasn't always so invested: "I wasn't super active in sports as a kid. I hated gym class. We were sneaking cigarettes behind the theater, not running laps."
But she discovered the rush of spinning in her 20s and is now also pumped about dance-cardio LEKfit classes with Lauren Kleban. "Both are high endorphine-producing exercises, and they got me to notice a difference in my mind, clarity, and mood. I rely on the exercise as much for my brain as I do for my body."
VIDEO: Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps's Best BFF Moments
Read on for the rest of Philipps's wellness obsessions and what made her prioritize getting healthy over getting skinny.
-
1. SWEAT AND BARE IT
Does she wear makeup to the gym? "I don't even understand that question," Philipps says. "I don't wear makeup in my daily life. My routine is using Biologique Recherche after my shower, then this highlighter stick, some mascara, and brow gel, because I like my brows to be dark."
Blinc Brow Mousse in Dark Brunette, $24; blincinc.com.
Glossier | $24
-
2. LET YOUR HAIR DOWN
"I don't blow-dry my hair. Occasionally I'll use dry shampoo for volume and the Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray. You know what else I love? This detangler, Nectar of the Gods, is so good. I don't wash it out. I'm obsessed with it!"
Nectar of the Gods Hair Conditioner, $22; joybeauty.com. Sheila Stotts Removal Brush, $31; sheilastotts.com.
Bumble and Bumble | $27
-
3. FRESH OUTLOOK
"The focus sort of shifted once I had my girls. I began to relax a bit about being skinny; it became more about being healthy."
-
4. JUMP TO IT
Philipps says, "Low-impact, high-cardio trampoline jumping really works for my body. I've only fallen off once, and I do it every day. It's just young, dumb fun."
-
5. SKIN SUPPORT
"People make fun of me, but I love my chlorophyll water. I noticed a difference in my skin when I started using collagen protein powder."
Kreation Organic Chlorophyll Water, $6; kreationjuice.com. Bulletproof Collagen Protein, $40; bulletproof.com.
Biologique Recherche | $101