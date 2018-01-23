Busy Philipps Comforts BFF Michelle Williams on 10-Year Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

A decade after the world lost Heath Ledger, former girlfriend Michelle Williams was able to remember the late actor with her BFF by her side.

On Monday, Busy Philipps flew to be with the All the Money in the World actress—who shares daughter, Matilda, 12, with the deceased Dark Knight star—on the momentous anniversary.

Sharing a sunset snap from her seat on the airplane, Williams’s bestie was determined to make sure she wasn't alone on the sad occasion. A couple of hours later, Philipps posted a photo that proved her longtime friend will always have a shoulder to cry on. "It's ok," she captioned the somber selfie that shows Williams leaning into the Dawson's Creek alum's embrace.

Earlier in the day, the mom of two took to her Instagram stories to share a tearful tribute to Ledger, who passed away from a drug overdose on January 22, 2008. “I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” the visibly emotional actress told the camera while driving in a car.

She continued: “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song… it’s weird.”

After Ledger's passing, Williams has called her bestie the “love of my life.”

“I’m so in love with her,” the Brokeback Mountain star told People in 2016. “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

Now, that's true friendship!