Busy Philipps Dyed Michelle Williams's Hair After Too Much Wine 

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams have been living their best lives at Paris Fashion Week. They've been sitting front row at shows like Louis Vuitton, hitting up the best parties, and have stopped to squeeze in a few bathroom selfies, too. Frankly, we wish we were there with them, because going out with the two actresses looks like a good time.

Ladies rooms are the best rooms.

On their last night in Paris, Philipps and Williams decided that, after a lot of wine, they should commemorate their trip and take their BFF status to the next level with matching hair—and documented the makeover on Instagram Stories, as you do.

Philipps, who recently went from blonde to pastel pink announced the dye job by stating, "Here we are, and I'm going to dye Michelle Williams's hair."

The actresses decided that leaving the hair dye on for two minutes was enough time to achieve the on-trend millennial pink shade that Philipps was going for. What did Philipps think of her work? "My best friend has slightly pink hair and it is fucking beautiful," she declared.

After any good hair makeover, a celebration is in order. Naturally, that means more wine so, cheers!

We're into the stars' matching hair, but next time invite us, ok?