Soon You Can Shop Buccellati Fine Jewelry from Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter just keeps on reeling them in! The luxury online fashion retailer is now offering Buccellati fine jewelry, the first time the Italian jeweler has expanded sales to the digital realm.

"It is a wonderful new partnership between tradition and contemporary style, combining our unrivaled heritage and craftsmanship with a pioneering platform for luxury brands," said Andrea Buccellati, president and creative director of the brand said in a statement. "We are proud to expand our presence with such an influential global e-tailer and present our iconic collections, that we are sure will thrill all Net-a-Porter customers around the world."

Prices will range between £5,000 to £100,000 (about $6,000 to $122,000), and will feature 22 styles from Buccellati’s iconic "Macri," "Hawaii," and "Rombi" collections. According to a press release, the collection will offer rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets in 18 karat yellow, white, and rose gold variations, with and without diamonds.

VIDEO: The Best Non-Traditional Engagement Ring Picks, from David Yurman

"Each piece displays the most exquisite craftsmanship and quality, which we know our global customers will love," said Sophie Quy, buyer for fine jewelry at Net-a-Porter.

RELATED: How Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Packs for Vacation

Customers can sign up on the waiting list now and shop the collection when it launches via net-a-porter.com on Wednesday, March 15.