21 of Bruce Willis's Most Loving Father-Daughter Moments

21 of Bruce Willis's Most Loving Father-Daughter Moments
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Shop This Post
March 19, 2017 @ 7:15 AM
BY: Josephine Cusumano

Yippee-ki-yay, it's Bruce Willis's birthday! Our favorite action hero is turning 62 today, and while he's best known for his classic blockbuster films—including Die Hard, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, and Armageddon—he's much more than an actor: He's a loving father to five girls.

Willis shares daughters Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23, with ex-wife Demi Moore and youngsters Mabel, 4, and Evelyn, 2, with wife Emma Heming. What's more, his big family is as tight as ever, as they all came together to support Rumer when she took home the mirrorball Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with dancing partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

VIDEO: 8 Times Lorelai and Rory Gilmore Defined Mother-Daughter Goals

The proud father was also supportive when it came time to watch Rumer take the Broadway stage in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Willis himself, also took a turn on the Great White Way as he performed in the stage adaptation of Stephen King's novel, Misery, opposite Laurie Metcalf.

RELATED: Bruce Willis Poses Backstage with His Two Youngest Daughters in This Sweet Snap

Willis still remains busy with filming, but when he isn't working, you can find him with his girls—whether in person or via FaceTime, Willis continues to prove that his greatest role to date is fatherhood. In honor of Willis's birthday, see his sweet side with 21 snaps of his most lovable father moments with his five daughters:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOudpgiDz1y/

Launching into 2017... 💙🚀 #HappyNewYear

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ3sUk2h6LP/

Daddy's home! 🤗💗 #daddysgirl

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIOVraEBsYG/

"If you want to know how much I love you, count the waves." Unknown 🌊

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHxV4lQhUt0/

✈️❤️ #daddysgirl

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJyuPdODf0q/

Tfw the resemblance is uncanny

A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJynhyOD4ss/

Father undt Son

A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJLovcZjsAU/

happy birthday to the forever leader of the pack, love you my sweetest twin @ruelarue !!

A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDKAtQyuJep/

happy you were born today pop! You are 1/2 the reason I am such a freakaleek

A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BL6_Cy7Dz0s/

It's the simple moments.....🙌🏼 #overthelovetour

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on

#tbt me and pop dukes

A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on

A morning jam session 🎶🎶 #LikeFatherLikeDaughter #HarmonicaPlayers

A video posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

Summer summer summer time 🎶🎤🎶

A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

Morning kisses for this birthday girl. And what a beautiful year it has been. Happy Birthday Evelyn! #ourlovebug

A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

Capturing, capturing, and capturing #EastCoastLove #DaddysGirls

A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

The original 5!!!!! #FamilyTrumpsAll ❤️😍

A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

It's voting time with @buuski #freeslw #brucewillis #DWTS #TeamValenRue

A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

Casual Thursday #GoCarting #Fam #MustWin #DidNot

A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

The Latest in Video

First Look: Victoria Beckham Creates Our Inner Child's Fantasy Wardrobe For Target
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top