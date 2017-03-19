21 of Bruce Willis's Most Loving Father-Daughter Moments

Yippee-ki-yay, it's Bruce Willis's birthday! Our favorite action hero is turning 62 today, and while he's best known for his classic blockbuster films—including Die Hard, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, and Armageddon—he's much more than an actor: He's a loving father to five girls.

Willis shares daughters Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23, with ex-wife Demi Moore and youngsters Mabel, 4, and Evelyn, 2, with wife Emma Heming. What's more, his big family is as tight as ever, as they all came together to support Rumer when she took home the mirrorball Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with dancing partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

The proud father was also supportive when it came time to watch Rumer take the Broadway stage in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Willis himself, also took a turn on the Great White Way as he performed in the stage adaptation of Stephen King's novel, Misery, opposite Laurie Metcalf.

Willis still remains busy with filming, but when he isn't working, you can find him with his girls—whether in person or via FaceTime, Willis continues to prove that his greatest role to date is fatherhood. In honor of Willis's birthday, see his sweet side with 21 snaps of his most lovable father moments with his five daughters:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOudpgiDz1y/ Launching into 2017... 💙🚀 #HappyNewYear A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:59am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ3sUk2h6LP/ Daddy's home! 🤗💗 #daddysgirl A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Sep 2, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHxV4lQhUt0/ ✈️❤️ #daddysgirl A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jul 12, 2016 at 11:10am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJyuPdODf0q/ Tfw the resemblance is uncanny A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJynhyOD4ss/ Father undt Son A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on Aug 31, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BL6_Cy7Dz0s/ It's the simple moments.....🙌🏼 #overthelovetour A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

#tbt me and pop dukes A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Feb 25, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Mabel doesn't understand the magnitude of what's happening in her dads life but she definitely senses something special is taking place. #ProudMoment #ProudWife #MiseryBroadway A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Nov 1, 2015 at 11:59am PST

A morning jam session 🎶🎶 #LikeFatherLikeDaughter #HarmonicaPlayers A video posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Sep 24, 2015 at 7:32am PDT

Beaming with pride! Still buzzing from her performance last night. You never fail to amaze us @ruelarue #RumerIsRoxie @chicagomusical A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Sep 22, 2015 at 5:15am PDT

Summer summer summer time 🎶🎤🎶 A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jun 24, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

Happy #FathersDay to this wonderful Dad. We are so grateful and love you so very much. Couldn't do it without you #Dadof5 #girls 💚💚💚💚💚 A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jun 21, 2015 at 10:20am PDT

Morning kisses for this birthday girl. And what a beautiful year it has been. Happy Birthday Evelyn! #ourlovebug A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on May 5, 2015 at 4:53am PDT

Capturing, capturing, and capturing #EastCoastLove #DaddysGirls A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Apr 22, 2015 at 5:40pm PDT

The original 5!!!!! #FamilyTrumpsAll ❤️😍 A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:45pm PDT

It's voting time with @buuski #freeslw #brucewillis #DWTS #TeamValenRue A photo posted by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Apr 13, 2015 at 7:15pm PDT