21 of Bruce Willis's Most Loving Father-Daughter Moments

Yippee-ki-yay, it's Bruce Willis's birthday! Our favorite action hero is turning 62 today, and while he's best known for his classic blockbuster films—including Die Hard, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, and Armageddon—he's much more than an actor: He's a loving father to five girls.
Willis shares daughters Rumer, 28, Scout, 25, and Tallulah, 23, with ex-wife Demi Moore and youngsters Mabel, 4, and Evelyn, 2, with wife Emma Heming. What's more, his big family is as tight as ever, as they all came together to support Rumer when she took home the mirrorball Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with dancing partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.
The proud father was also supportive when it came time to watch Rumer take the Broadway stage in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Willis himself, also took a turn on the Great White Way as he performed in the stage adaptation of Stephen King's novel, Misery, opposite Laurie Metcalf.
Willis still remains busy with filming, but when he isn't working, you can find him with his girls—whether in person or via FaceTime, Willis continues to prove that his greatest role to date is fatherhood. In honor of Willis's birthday, see his sweet side with 21 snaps of his most lovable father moments with his five daughters:
And here we are. Opening night of @MiseryBroadway. I have a thrill in my heart for my husband. I've seen him put months of hard work, sweat and dedication into this. But he's just one piece of the puzzle. Between the incredible cast, the production, the crew, the designers, the music. It's truly a wonderful collaboration. I hope you'll all have the opportunity to see this play 🎭🔨