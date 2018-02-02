Here’s Proof Brooks Laich Knew Julianne Hough Was "the One" Before They Were Dating

A couple’s getaway to Paris inspired a romantic trip down memory lane for Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich.

With Valentine's Day just weeks away, the lovebirds jetted off to the City of Love and while waiting in the airport, the hockey player revealed that he had always known that Hough was "the one."

In a heart-melting video shared to Hough's Instagram, the ballroom dance star teases, “You knew you were going to marry me before I was even your girlfriend,” as she covertly tries to film her husband’s confession.

Julianne Hough / Instagram

While the Dancing with the Stars alum’s attempt at stealthiness is lost on Laich, he sweetly tells her and the camera: “One hundred percent. I measured your ring before we were even dating. Before you were even my girlfriend, I measured your ring.”

We weren’t the only ones swooning, with the actress proving that the feelings are mutual, writing over the video, “Oh hot damn, I [love] you.”

Julianne Hough / Instagram

Hough also took to the social media app to share more loved-up selfies as they brought their romance to the streets of Paris. “Je t’aime,” she captioned one shot that shows the smitten pair channeling their surroundings with chic berets and sunglasses. Another snap depicts the duo, who tied the knot in July, sharing a sweet smooch at the Place de la Concorde.

Looks like the City of Love is the perfect pit stop for this fairytale romance!