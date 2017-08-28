Brooklyn Decker May Have Appeared in Taylor Swift's New Music Video

Brooklyn Decker, is that you?

As Taylor Swift finally released her highly-anticipated music video for the record-breaking single "Look What You Made Me Do" on Sunday night, Swifties and critics alike were introduced to an unrecognizable star, who seemed a lifetime away from her "Style" days.

Was the 1989 songstress replaced by someone else? Well, that's completely a possibility, according to Decker.

After watching the dark video, the actress took to Instagram to joke that she made a cameo by playing one of the video's most horrifying Taylor reincarnations. "Guys. I look just like zombie Taylor Swift," the Grace and Frankie star hilariously wrote alongside a frightening still of Swift—wearing full post-apocalyptic makeup—crawling across the ground à la her "Out of the Woods" music video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYUh3H_g2I7/?taken-by=brooklyndecker Guys. I look just like zombie Taylor Swift. A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

To further prove her point, the 30-year-old quipped to one commenter, "I don't currently have any photos of me clawing my way out of the grave, but I'm going to work on it."

Since its debut, the music video is well on its way to 20 million views, while the lyric video broke YouTube records by garnering more than 19 million glimpses in a single day. Not too shabby, Tay!