Brooklyn Decker Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Figure-Skimming Maxi Dress

Brooklyn Decker's baby bump has officially popped! The actress, who is expecting a baby girl with former tennis star Andy Roddick, stepped out in N.Y.C. and her growing belly was on full display.

For the outing, the mom-to-be looked gorgeous in a figure-skimming maxi dress, which she paired with a classic denim jacket. She kept her accessories simple, choosing a simple black over-the-shoulder handbag, silver hoops, and a pair of sneakers. Decker finished off the look by styling her long blonde hair in loose waves.

Splash News

The couple, who are parents to one-year-old Hank, announced that they would be adding another bundle of joy to their family back in July. Roddick broke the news during a very touching speech about his wife. "I'm a better human for us having met 10 years ago," he said.

"You're the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full," Roddick continued. "Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you."

Expect their potential Grand Slam winner to be born around Thanksgiving. Until then, we'll just admire Decker's on-point maternity style. She definitely know show to ace it.