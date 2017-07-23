Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Expecting Baby No. 2

Rick Kern/WireImage

Yesterday was a big day for power couple Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick. The former pro tennis player was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017, and in his acceptance speech, he revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child!

Decker, the 30-year-old model and actress, has been married to Roddick since 2009, and the couple has a 1-year-old son, Hank. Yesterday, Decker watched as her husband was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, and as he gave a heart-melting acceptance speech.

"My wife Brooklyn, most people don't know you're kind of nuts," the 34-year-old tennis player said, according to People. "You're my partner in crime. In a life full of good fortune, being around you has been by far the luckiest part. I'm a better human for us having met 10 years ago."

"You're the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full," Roddick continued. "Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you."

We're betting there were a few teary eyes in the audience after that speech!

RELATED: Brooklyn Decker Declares That Kevin Bacon Is Her Doppelgänger

Congrats to the couple!