Brooklyn Beckham Gets Another Tattoo, Continues Transformation into Dad David

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
July 11, 2017 @ 2:15 PM

Brooklyn Beckham is his dad David’s mini-me in their shared love of Soul Cycle and fashion, but there’s now another way in which the 18-year-old is morphing into dad. The former soccer star is covered in tattoos, and it seems like his teenage son is headed down the same path.

Brooklyn Beckham
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Back in April Brooklyn got his first tat, a Native American chief on his right forearm. The teen wrote that it was “just like dad’s,” because David has a very similar piece of ink on his torso.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSXg6ftjG9i/

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Later, he added a sketch of a camera to his left bicep, a nod to his love of photography.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTbiF-CDult/

Healed..... @_dr_woo_

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Well, just like dad, he’s not done there. On Monday, he showed off another new piece of ink done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo: a compass etched on his left forearm. “Thanks mate,” he wrote alongside the artsy shot of his new tat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWZIpPujMFE/?taken-by=brooklynbeckham

Thanks mate...

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

RELATED: David and Brooklyn Beckham's Father-Son Style Heats Up the King Arthur Premiere

If he continues following in dad’s footsteps, this won’t be the end of his artsy ink.

https://www.instagram.com/p/2Ksoh1TWVJ/

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top