Brooklyn Beckham Gets Another Tattoo, Continues Transformation into Dad David

Brooklyn Beckham is his dad David’s mini-me in their shared love of Soul Cycle and fashion, but there’s now another way in which the 18-year-old is morphing into dad. The former soccer star is covered in tattoos, and it seems like his teenage son is headed down the same path.

Back in April Brooklyn got his first tat, a Native American chief on his right forearm. The teen wrote that it was “just like dad’s,” because David has a very similar piece of ink on his torso.

Later, he added a sketch of a camera to his left bicep, a nod to his love of photography.

Well, just like dad, he’s not done there. On Monday, he showed off another new piece of ink done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo: a compass etched on his left forearm. “Thanks mate,” he wrote alongside the artsy shot of his new tat.

If he continues following in dad’s footsteps, this won’t be the end of his artsy ink.