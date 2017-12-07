Brooklyn Beckham Follows in Dad David’s Footsteps with New Chest Tattoo

Lara Walsh
Dec 07, 2017 @ 8:45 am

Brooklyn Beckham is following in his dad’s footsteps with the latest addition to his young ink collection.

On Wednesday, the aspiring photographer’s second tattoo was unveiled, as celebrity inker Dr. Woo took to Instagram to share his new creation for the 18-year-old.

“Fun one for BB. Thankz bud,” the tattoo artist captioned the black-and-white image, which shows the teen emulating his famous father, David Beckham's, chest tattoo with a large one of his own: a cupid wielding a bow and arrow.

Fun one for BB 👼🏼🏹 thankz bud @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

It looks like Victoria Beckham's eldest son has taken on the challenge to outdo his former England footballer dad’s 40 inkings after getting his first tattoo—a camera on his forearm—back in April.

And, considering that the cherub is synonymous with love and romance, something tells us the new body art may be about Beckham’s on-again girlfriend, Chloë Grace Moretz. How cute!

