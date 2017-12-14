Brooklyn Beckham Is the Best Big Brother, Honors His Siblings with New Tattoo

Meghan Overdeep
Dec 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am

He's only 18, but Brooklyn Beckham is already on track to one day rival his dad David in the tattoo department.

A week after unveiling a giant chest piece, courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, the handsome Brit debuted another new tat on Instagram. Brooklyn's latest body art, done at the hands of New York City's Mr. K, is an understated tribute to his three siblings.

The oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, had the birth years of his younger siblings—brothers Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, and his little sister, Harper, 6—inked permanently on the back of his arm, just above the elbow.

@mr.k_tats

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

The six digit tattoo, "020511," serves as a daily reminder of the other members of the Beckham brood. 02 is for Romeo, who was born on September 1, 2002; 05 is for Cruz, whose birthday is February 20, 2005; and finally, 11 is for little Harper, who was born on July 10, 2011.

Victoria Beckham / Instagram

How sweet is that?

