Brooklyn Beckham Wants "Fangirls" at His College to Chill

College is already hard enough, and we can only imagine that it's especially difficult to focus when you have diehard fans swooning over your every move. The struggle is definitely real for freshman Brooklyn Beckham, who says the fangirls at his school, Parsons School of Design, can be a little much.

The 18-year-old photographer, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, started his first year of college in N.Y.C. a few weeks ago, and it sounds like the adjustment has been a little tricky. In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Beckham explained that while he likes his classmates, there are some who are a bit...extra.

VIDEO: David and Brooklyn Beckham Were Victoria's Biggest Fans at Her NYFW Show

"I like people from school," he told the publication, "but there are a few fangirls in the school … Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.'"

Beckham went on to say that his classmates are adjusting to his presence: "It's gotten better. They understand and they respect it, but it's just at the beginning, it's such a shock to them."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYj2B2xjUEd/ Brooklyn in brooklyn A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Posts a Tear-Filled Instagram as Brooklyn Beckham Heads to College

We bet Malia Obama can relate!