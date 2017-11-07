Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz Are Couple Goals in Matching Denim Jackets

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz just made their first official appearance since rekindling their romance!

The stylish duo were hugged up in New York City at the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session on Monday night, and they actually coordinated looks—both slipping on classic denim jackets in an epic boyfriend & girlfriend matching moment.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The 18 year-old photographer wore a timeless white T-shirt, black cropped pants, and black low-top sneakers. The People's Choice Award winner dressed up her denim moment with a black shirt, tapered jeans, a studded shoulder bag, and illusion pumps.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

RELATED: Watch Brooklyn Beckham Plant the Sweetest Kiss on Chloë Grace Moretz

Beckham and Moretz made their relationship Instagram official back in September, after rumors flew that the two had reunited. They weren't the only stars in attendance at the Xbox event, as Liam Payne and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin acted as co-hosts, while Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bayer, and Kenan Thompson checked out what the brand had to offer.

We thought their Instagram posts were adorable, but the real-life cuteness factor is even higher.