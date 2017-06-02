Brooke Shields Swaps Out Heels for Flip Flops, Is Like Us

Brooke Shields Swaps Out Heels for Flip Flops, Is Like Us
J. Countess/Getty
by: Alicia Brunker
June 2, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

We already know that Brooke Shields can rock a heel at just about any height from her days as a supermodel, but when it comes to the sidewalk, she’d rather have her feet flat on the ground.

While stepping out in New York City on Thursday evening, the 52-year-old kicked off her coral slingback pumps in favor of a pair of simple black flip flops. And anyone who has walked more than a couple of blocks in heels throughout the city streets totally can’t blame her for the impromptu shoe swap.

Josiah Kamau/GC Images

In addition to the two pairs of shoes on hand, Shields wore a white lacy dress with a handkerchief hem, a pearl necklace, and oversized sunnies—aka the perfect post-Memorial Day outfit. She kept her beauty look just as unfussy as her ensemble, styling her hair straight and wearing barely any makeup.

We aren’t sure if the mom of two was out shopping or on her way to a photo shoot, as she singlehandedly carried three large overstuffed bags to her destination. Either way, we have to beg the question: Can a supermodel get anymore real?

