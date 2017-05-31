Happy Birthday, Brooke Shields! See 16 Adorable Throwback Photos of the Star

Matthew Eisman/Getty
May 31, 2017 @ 7:00 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Happy 52nd birthday, Brooke Shields! It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years since she first made a name for herself in Hollywood. From her sexy appearances in Endless Love and The Blue Lagoon to that iconic Calvin Klein ad, there’s no denying that Shields has served as a sex symbol for a generation. While today she’s still just as gorgeous, the actress plays a very different role: mom.

The star has two daughters, 14-year-old Rowan and 11-year-old Grier with her husband Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001. Shields is the perfect role model of a strong mom to her two girls: She fiercely defended her decision to get treatment for postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Rowan in 2003.

Since then, Shields hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. The star has continued to rack up credits on her acting portfolio, appearing in everything from the TV show The Middle to Miley Cyrus’s star-making hit, Hannah Montana, as Miley’s mom.

In honor of her 52nd birthday, celebrate by taking a look back through 16 adorable throwback photos of the former child star.

Pure adoration! I love you Mom. #MothersDay

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#Brazilian vacation #TBT #ThrowBackThursday

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

The last time I flew private #TBT #Throwbackthursday

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#TBT My very first fashion show #Throwbackthursday

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#ThrowbackThursday #1982 Yearbook #TBT

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

Pin-up girl! #tbt #throwbackthursday

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

Merry Christmas! #throwbackthursday #firstchristmas #santavisit

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#throwbackthursday #tinydancer

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#tbt #familytime

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

Halloween many years ago!!!

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#tbt

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#tbt

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#TBT #graduation #1983

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#TBT #1979 photo by John G. Zimmerman

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#TBT #throwbackthursday

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

#regisphilbin #tbt #throwbackthursday #1984

A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

