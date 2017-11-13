Broadway’s Biggest Stars Got Together to Celebrate Hillary Clinton and Women’s Empowerment

Broadway's best and brightest took a break from their regularly scheduled shows on Sunday night for an evening that was all about women, by women, and for women.

Tony and Grammy winners packed The Town Hall theater in N.Y.C. for a special concert all about women's empowerment called "Double Standards," and all tepidity was left by the wayside in favor of women's issues being firmly at the forefront—of songs.

Everyone from Waitress lyricist Sara Bareilles to The Great Comet of 1812's former Sonya Rostova, Ingrid Michaelson, sang about women's rights, Hillary Clinton, and standing up in the face of the patriarchy, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the concert tickets and donations going toward Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and the Breast Cancer Coalition.

The stars had the advancement women's rights on their minds, and specifically, what people can do to help.

"I think there's no huge solution; it's small solutions. Find out who you want to be our next president, who you want to your representative, come to shows like this, support events like this," Michaelson said to InStyle at the event. "It's multiple small things that everybody can do ... It's a series of small victories. If everyone could chip in on small levels, we'll get to a bigger level of positivity."

The idea for the concert came from Laura Bell Bundy, who partnered with sponsor iS CLINICAL skincare to materialize that thought into an actual event.

"We have been fighting as women for rights that men are just born with, which is crazy. We have to stay on top of that, and we have to mobilize, and we can't just go to one march and think it's going to happen," Bundy told InStyle.

"We have to march and benefit and hashtag and call our representatives and get out there and create groups, so this is a part of the Broadway community essentially having a town hall meeting, except when we have a town hall meeting, we sing our faces off. This is how we raise our voices, at Town Hall."

While the night was mostly full of Broadway powerhouses singing spins on classic Broadway tunes (Michaelson and Denée Benton 's "Sisters/The Boy Is Mine" rendition comes to mind), Rosie O'Donnell also made an appearance to inject a series of political and familial jokes into the evening.

"I've felt bad since last November, I've been laying in bed for a couple of months. I figured out how to get Entenmann's crumb cake into an IV tube. It wasn't easy, it was miserable, but then you know what happened: Bob Mueller ladies and gentlemen. Bob Mueller I'm getting a Bob Mueller tattoo right over my heart as soon as that orange piece of s— is in jail."

While the night was the optimal mix of chorus and causes, what about those who love Broadway and want to get involved, but couldn't attend? Sara Bareilles has the best advice.

"I think really getting out from underneath the idea that scale is important to the action," she said. "Just remember that small actions, even interpersonal ones, are as meaningful as a huge event like this," she said.

"This is an incredible amount of work that Laura and her whole team have done to make this happen, but remember that we impact our communities in large and small ways, and the intent of the action supersedes the scale of the action."