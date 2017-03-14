Yas Queen! Broad City's Ilana Glazer Is Officially a Married Woman

March 14, 2017
by: Jane Asher

Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame (and our pretend BFF) married her longtime boyfriend, David Rooklin, in a City Hall wedding back in February, according to Metro. The actress has been pretty good at keeping a tight lip on the news, but a social media-happy friend let the secret out on Monday.

Comedian Phoebe Robbins took to Instagram, posting a photo of the couple with the caption, "Belated congrats to these beautiful [angel emoji] on getting hitched. Love you hard and deep. You're truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRlcHIvFwu1/?taken-by=dopequeenpheebs

The couple have been dating for a number of years, and was described in a 2014 New Yorker article on Glazer and her partner-in-crime, Abbi Jacobson, as "a trim clean-cut white man in his thirties, with glasses." But he may have switched over to contacts according to this photo, posted by Glazer a few months ago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPjBgLaj2Qg/?taken-by=ilanusglazer

a real man 💦 ... 🌊

A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on

And, of course he is feminist, and proud of it. Yaas kween!

Although we can't be sure, we have a feeling Jacobson was there to celebrate with her BFF, probably with a shopping spree at BB&B. Congratulations to the happy couple!

All products featured were editorially selected.

