Britney Spears Shows Off Her Insane Abs in a Workout Video Montage 

X
by: Jennifer Davis
July 27, 2017 @ 6:00 PM

Britney Spears looks good and she knows it! The pop star shared a video of herself on Instagram showing off her incredible figure in several ab-baring exercise ensembles while doing a series of workouts, and she made all of the killer moves look so easy.

"Had a couple of weeks off… ha!!" she joked on Instagram. Clearly, that's not the case as she looks more in shape than ever. She continued the caption by admitting the truth: "Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear."

In the video, which is set to Eve's booty-shaking "Tambourine," she starts out with a series of simple arm movements before quickly transitioning into a yoga pose. Next, we see see her do two back flips in a row before she shows off her flexibility with high kicks, and even a handstand. Talk about fit!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXD4xIYF7KI/?taken-by=britneyspears

This is hardly the first time Spears has posted a video of herself working out. She regularly shows off her insanely difficult exercise routines, and we're always so impressed. Brit works hard for those abs.

