Why Britney Spears Is Taking a Break from Her Intense Workouts

One look at Britney Spears's Instagram page and her love for working out becomes very clear. She regularly posts videos and photos of her sweat sessions, and her hard work definitely pays off. The singer has abs of steal, which comes in handy when she's performing.

Though it seems like 2018 is off to a different start. After ending her Las Vegas residency, Spears decided to take a break from her grueling exercise routines.

She took to Instagram to explain her reasoning along with a photo of her wearing a cropped hot pink tank top, white shorts, and matching sneakers. "I love cardio and sweating, but over doing anything just isn’t good," she wrote. "It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!"

Spears has definitely been enjoying her January. Earlier in the month, she and her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, went on a beach vacation together, and it looked like a blast.

Her R&R will come to an end soon though. Spears announced that she's taking her Las Vegas residency show on the road for a 23-date limited tour that will travel through the U.S. East Coast and Europe in July and August.