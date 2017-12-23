Britney Spears Supports Dreamers With Ab-Baring Instagram

She's baring her abs for a good cause.

Yesterday, Britney Spears took to the 'gram to advocate for "Dreamers," a term used to describe undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. In her latest post, the 36-year-old singer is sporting a shirt that says "We are all dreamers" as she shows off her toned physique.

Spears is never shy when it comes to her body—after all, if you got it, flaunt it! Her latest Instagram post packs a one-two punch, displaying her toned abs as she advocates for the Dream Act. In the image, Spears has her shirt tied up to expose her midriff, and she's wearing a pair of black sweatpants and gray boots.

The "Toxic" singer pointing to the slogan on her shirt for the pic, and she captioned the image with: "We are all Dreamers. Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct."

The proposed Congressional bill that Spears is referring to would "provide a direct road to U.S. citizenship for people who are either undocumented, have DACA or temporary protected status, and who graduate from U.S. high schools and attend college, enter the workforce, or enlist in the military," according to the National Immigration Law Center.

Spears isn't alone in supporting this cause, either. More than 40 other celebrities, including America Ferrera, Jennifer Lawrence, and Mark Ruffalo, recently wrote letters to Congress, urging lawmakers to pass the Dream Act.