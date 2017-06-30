Britney Spears's Sons Are Legitimate Pre-Teens Now

Britney Spears’s sons are going up so fast! Sean Preston and Jayden James were just little boys a second ago, pulling epic Instagram pranks on their famous momma. Today, Spears’s sons are legit pre-teens!

The singer’s eldest is turning 12 in just two months, while Jayden will be celebrating his 11th birthday two days before his big brother’s.

On a recent trip to Thailand’s Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, the boys explored their surroundings, smiling and posing for Spears’s photos and videos.

The boys looked totally California-cool in blue baseball caps—Sean sporting a tie-dye hoodie and pants, while his younger brother rocked a graphic tank, shorts, and turquoise Vans.

They both resemble their iconic mom, but Sean looks SO much like her—if Britney were an 11-year-old boy with braces, you know they’d be identical.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV80BJwFQyM/ My children just adored this aquarium 🐠🐋🐟 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Can we press pause for a second, guys? Britney’s sons are going to be teenagers in about a minute and we’re going to feel SO OLD. Sean, Jayden, we give you permission to pull a Benjamin Button.