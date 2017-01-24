Snapchat Newbie Britney Spears Adores How Filters Make You “Feel Pretty!”

We thought the day might never come, but it appears that Britney Spears is finally testing out the waters of Snapchat. In a series of funny videos shared to her Instagram account on Monday the "Make Me" singer revealed that her sons introduced her to the popular social media app. And her consensus? She thinks it's great!

In the first video, the 35-year-old tries on one of the cute snowy filters with a voice-changer feature. With one hand placed demurely against her cheek, Spears tells a hilarious "true story" about seeing snow in Red Rock, Nevada.

"It's so weird because I went to Vegas and we were driving and it's really hot outside but I went to Red Rock, and then all of a sudden I looked out and it was snowing!" Spears tells the camera with faux earnest, speaking a mile a minute.

True story 😜 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

In the second video, the mother of two opts for the classic "beauty" filter, and mugs for the camera and ends the clip with her tongue out. "A little late on Snapchat ... my kids showed me last week," she captioned the 'gram along with a winking emoji. "It's great because it makes you feel pretty!"

A little late on Snapchat... my kids showed me last week 😉 It's great because it makes you feel pretty! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

RELATED: Brace Yourself: The First Trailer for Britney Spears's Lifetime Biopic Is Here

Unfortunately, Spears has yet to officially go public with her own account but we're crossing our fingers she gives in soon!