Britney Spears Goofs Around with Boyfriend Sam Asghari in an Adorable Video

Britney Spears has never looked happier.

Over the weekend, the "Make Me" singer shared a video of herself and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, goofing around and bobbing their heads along to "Mi Gente" by J. Balvin and Willy William. "Me and my boyfriend @samasghari," the mom of two captioned the sweet clip on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXJeHfXF60Z/ Me and my boyfriend @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The colorful video collage shows Spears, 35, smiling broadly and pointing at her handsome love before cracking up and covering her face. "I'm horrible, I can't do it," she says with a laugh.

Asghari posted the same video on his Instagram account with the cutest caption. "Her smile makes me crazy" the 23-year-old fitness model wrote along with a string of love emojis.

Spears and Asghari met while filming her latest music video, "Slumber Party." They exchanged numbers after production wrapped, but things didn't turn romantic until a few months down the road, when Spears reached out to Asghari. "I was like, 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him," she recalled to People. "He is just a really fun, funny person."

Looking good, you two!