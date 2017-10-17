Britney Spears Shares a Smooch-Filled Video with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

When your love is one for the ages, there's no better soundtrack than Beethoven's classic, "Fur Elise." Just ask Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Even though they met while filming a music video for a decidedly more modern tune, the lovebirds chose a traditional song for their latest PDA-packed video.

On Monday, Spears and Asghari each shared the sweet montage set to the iconic 19th-century song. In the video, the couple dances and sits together by a pool with plenty of kissing.

"C L A S S I C M O O D with @samasghari #mylove," Spears, 35, captioned the clip on Instagram.

🎹🎻🌹C L A S S I C M O O D 🌹🎻🎹 with @samasghari #mylove A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Asghari, 23, also posted the video, which he shared along with the caption: "Some classic vibes with @britneyspears."

RELATED: Britney Spears Goofs Around with Boyfriend Sam Asghari in an Adorable Video

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 while filming her music video for "Slumber Party." Although they exchanged numbers, things didn't become romantic until a few months later, when Spears decided to make the first move. "I was like, 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him," she recalled to People. "He is just a really fun, funny person."

If that isn't a modern fairy tale we don't know what is!