Britney Spears Paints in Blue Sequin Bikini After Selling Her Art for $10,000 

Just days after one of her many painting projects helped her rake in $10,000 to benefit Las Vegas shooting victims, Britney Spears is continuing to live up to her status as a newfound art connoisseur by working it behind the canvas in more ways than one.

On Thursday, the pop princess looked to be buoyed by her recent artistic success as she donned a sky blue sequin bikini and admitted to sharing the painting bug with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

Britney Spears / Instagram

"We're getting creative at our house lately…" the "Piece of Me" songstress captioned a video montage posted to her Instagram account, which begins by zooming in on a set of gold keys before fans catch an idyllic glimpse of the mom-of-two intently painting on the patio while dressed in the sparkly two-piece swimsuit, a pair of distressed daisy dukes, and a gauzy cream cover-up.

As Lenny Kravitz's "Let Love Rule" plays in the background, viewers are treated to different angles of the colorful work-in-progress as well as Brit's incredible bikini bod.

The camera then pans to Spears' kids joining in on the artistic family time as they enjoy a sunny afternoon inside painting creations of their own.

As an extra treat at the end, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker proves she's got the moves on and off the canvas as she spontaneously starts pirouetting to celebrate the completion of her piece.

Just another reason we love the pop star!