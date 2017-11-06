Britney Spears Opens the Children’s Cancer Center She Donated $1 Million to Build

In July we learned that pop star and activist Britney Spears raised $1 million through her Las Vegas Piece of Me show ticket sales to open a center benefiting children with cancer, and now her efforts have come to life.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old pop star attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-minted Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears campus, where adults and children can seek services and treatments for cancer-related issues.

At the ceremony, Spears arrived in a simple long-sleeve black dress and addressed those in attendance.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” she said, according to People. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.”

Spears lost her aunt Sandra to cancer in 2008 and previously released a statement about helping others. “There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this,” she said.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The star attended the event with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The Foundation’s CEO Jeff Gordon praised her work.

“We can’t thank Britney enough being able to do this. Our dream for many, many years has been to be able to have one building that all of our 45 programs can come together in one place. And that we are able to do today,” he reportedly said. “And that doesn’t happen without someone like Britney Spears.”

Outside of the IRL location, Spears’s name is blazed on the building with a neon pink heart surrounding it.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Clark County Commission Steve Sisolak also thanked Spears publicly and connected the event’s generous spirits to that of the Las Vegas community following the October mass shooting.

“Thirty-five days ago our community went through something that we will never forget. People around the world got to see a side of Vegas that they had never seen before. They saw the love that Las Vegas has,” he reportedly said.

“Today is similar to that because until today people haven’t totally understood what Britney Spears has meant to this community. We’ve all seen her on stage, we’ve all seen her perform and what a phenomenal performer and entertainer she is, but what she’s doing today is another side of Britney that unfortunately most of us haven’t had the opportunity to see before.”

Congratulations, Brit.