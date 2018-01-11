Britney Spears Flashes a Massive Ring on Her Wedding Finger While Out in a Yellow Bikini

Lara Walsh
Jan 11, 2018 @ 8:45 am

Britney Spears just added a new accessory to her beach-side look that offered her rock hard abs some serious competition. 

On Wednesday, the “Circus” singer soaked up the rays in Hawaii while sporting a stunning sparkler on that finger. And while the pop princess's ruffled yellow bikini highlighted her flawless physique, our attention was diverted by what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

Backgrid
Backgrid

The “Toxic” star, who has been dating 23-year-old personal trainer Sam Asghari since November 2016, topped off her cheery look with a large-brimmed fedora, aviator sunglasses, and a brown choker necklace, as she frolicked in the waves solo.

Backgrid

The 36-year-old beauty has been enjoying a much-deserved tropical getaway with her two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, after concluding her Las Vegas residency. And, on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a shot of her playing in the pool with her boys.

🐠🦋🐠 So much fun at this beautiful place

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Whatever the ring symbolizes, it looks good Brit Brit!

